Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Post $1.47 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Intuit posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $11.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.42 to $14.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $63.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $692.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,615,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,651. Intuit has a one year low of $337.72 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $581.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after acquiring an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after buying an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

