Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce earnings per share of $2.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95. Littelfuse reported earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,717 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 858.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 29.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.2% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.54. The stock had a trading volume of 101,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.00 and its 200-day moving average is $271.53. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $229.89 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.