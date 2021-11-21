Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. NextEra Energy posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $88.31. 6,765,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,610,704. The company has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

