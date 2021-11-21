Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pyxis Oncology.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYXS. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of PYXS opened at $12.92 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Civik bought 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Oncology (PYXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.