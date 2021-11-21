Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $11.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

NYSE ROK traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.17. The company had a trading volume of 531,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,446. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.39 and its 200 day moving average is $300.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,938 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.