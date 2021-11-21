Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to report $16.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.04 million and the highest is $16.29 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $61.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.16 million to $62.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $66.85 million, with estimates ranging from $66.30 million to $67.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE SCM opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 44.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.