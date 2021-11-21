Zacks: Analysts Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to announce sales of $431.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.30 million. Cable One posted sales of $336.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total transaction of $289,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,726 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,942. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,829.72 on Friday. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,818.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,868.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.55.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.