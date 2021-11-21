Zacks: Analysts Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce $200.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.74 million and the highest is $201.60 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $179.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $761.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.99 million to $762.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $815.03 million, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $817.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

