Zacks: Analysts Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.34 Million

Brokerages expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to post sales of $114.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.29 million and the highest is $117.00 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $103.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $417.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.64 million to $420.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $481.61 million, with estimates ranging from $471.40 million to $489.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $56,096.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

