Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAIN. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 634,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $40.59 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

