Zacks: Analysts Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $1.35. Walt Disney reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $5.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

The company has a market cap of $279.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.65. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $140.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

