Zacks: Analysts Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.57 Million

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report sales of $326.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $429.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $782,273. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 425,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.