Zacks: Analysts Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report sales of $326.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $429.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $782,273. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 425,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

