Zacks: Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Post $2.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.76. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $244.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.64.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

