Zacks: Analysts Expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will post sales of $36.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.30 million to $36.35 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full year sales of $125.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $125.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $157.73 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $160.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $15.75 on Friday. Vtex has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

