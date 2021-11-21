Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.10). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $55,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and sold 166,246 shares valued at $1,884,857. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

FOLD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,737. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

