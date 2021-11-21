Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.19 Million

Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post sales of $506.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $508.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $504.27 million. HEICO reported sales of $426.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HEI. Truist boosted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI opened at $145.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.19.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

