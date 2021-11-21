Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $99.27. The stock had a trading volume of 369,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average of $115.00. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 556.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 23.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 232,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,831 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.