Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce earnings of $4.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.19. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $13.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $16.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $21.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.50 to $23.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,971,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $176.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.