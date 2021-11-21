Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Will Post Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will announce earnings of $3.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $4.40. RenaissanceRe reported earnings per share of ($1.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 309.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $18.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.38.

NYSE:RNR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,362. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 0.53. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $177.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -56.92%.

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan purchased 3,440 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,174,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,863,000 after buying an additional 122,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

