Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $888.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,233,000 after buying an additional 2,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after buying an additional 1,152,120 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after buying an additional 769,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,548,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,877,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.86 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

