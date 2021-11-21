Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $6.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPB traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $105.08. The stock had a trading volume of 319,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,956. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $106.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

