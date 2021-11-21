Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. GoPro posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock worth $5,908,383. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GoPro by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 358.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter worth $40,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPRO opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. GoPro has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

