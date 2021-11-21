Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post sales of $402.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $389.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.40 million. Hilltop reported sales of $555.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTH. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

HTH stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 50,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 69.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

