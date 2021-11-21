Zacks: Brokerages Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to announce $30.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.44 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $27.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $108.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $109.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $122.07 million, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $122.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 968,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $1,579,057.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ION Geophysical stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.32. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

