Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report earnings of $3.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings of $3.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $11.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $11.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,712 shares of company stock worth $8,009,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $4,824,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.71. 1,688,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average of $174.77. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

