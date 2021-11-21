ZClassic Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $5,520.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.83 or 0.00382770 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.27 or 0.00183581 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00101068 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004677 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.