Zealium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zealium has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $30,047.65 and $8.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.62 or 0.00911470 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

