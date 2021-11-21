Zenfuse (ZEFU) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $443,154.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00226421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00087937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

ZEFU is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

