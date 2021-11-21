Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Tops $508.45

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for $508.45 or 0.00854322 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $492,563.95 and $1,276.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00226746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00087990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

