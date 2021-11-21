ZeroSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.76 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $47.83 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00226746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00087990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

