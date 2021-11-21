ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches Market Cap of $209,022.77

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $209,022.77 and $64.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00226535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00087999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

