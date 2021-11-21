Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Short Interest Update

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 14th total of 915,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZVIA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $7,421,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $5,304,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $4,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 405,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

