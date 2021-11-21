Zigcoin (ZIG) Achieves Market Cap of $5.10 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $213,309.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00237342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00087787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

