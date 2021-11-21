Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Hits $1.12 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $61.03 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.25 or 0.00385357 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001409 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $676.98 or 0.01142986 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,320,733,075 coins and its circulating supply is 12,029,265,922 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.