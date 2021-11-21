Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $67.11 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,323,650,968 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,183,815 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

