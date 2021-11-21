ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $88.45 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $88.45 million and $11,792.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00074678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00091052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.43 or 0.07308036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,574.94 or 1.00191689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.