ZIVO Bioscience (ZIVO) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS: ZIVO) is one of 31 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ZIVO Bioscience to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 -$9.11 million -1.81 ZIVO Bioscience Competitors $8.65 billion $1.03 billion 21.10

ZIVO Bioscience’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience’s peers have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -312.67% ZIVO Bioscience Competitors -1.41% 4.59% 1.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZIVO Bioscience and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIVO Bioscience Competitors 378 1264 1296 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 25.56%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIVO Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

ZIVO Bioscience peers beat ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

