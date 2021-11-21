Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Zoetis stock opened at $226.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $228.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

