Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $226.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.81. Zoetis has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $228.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

