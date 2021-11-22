-$0.11 EPS Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

ZVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ZVO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. 42,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,601. Zovio has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zovio by 1,292.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zovio by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

