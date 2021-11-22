$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,001 shares of company stock worth $767,262. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -92.54 and a beta of 1.37.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

