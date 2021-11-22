$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,001 shares of company stock worth $767,262. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -92.54 and a beta of 1.37.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.