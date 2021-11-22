$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,350 shares of company stock worth $534,350. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Associated Banc by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.