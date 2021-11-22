$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,350 shares of company stock worth $534,350. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Associated Banc by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

