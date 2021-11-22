$0.64 EPS Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Teekay LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $16.88 on Monday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

