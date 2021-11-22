$0.64 EPS Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Teekay LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $16.88 on Monday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.