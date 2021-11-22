$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $97.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $977,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,347 shares of company stock worth $7,919,873. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

