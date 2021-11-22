-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.28). Seagen reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 184.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($3.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $183.62 on Monday. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.81.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,918 shares of company stock worth $32,069,325. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

