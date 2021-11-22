-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will report ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.82). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 462.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($3.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.98. 252,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,412. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

