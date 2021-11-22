-$1.12 EPS Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will announce earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.89). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 103.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($3.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($3.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TNP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $7.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

