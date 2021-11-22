$1.19 EPS Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.20. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 606,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,477. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

