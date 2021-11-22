$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $535.59 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $549.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.94 and a 200-day moving average of $482.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.