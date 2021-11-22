$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $535.59 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $549.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.94 and a 200-day moving average of $482.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

