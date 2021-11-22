$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.91. DaVita reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.63.

NYSE:DVA traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.67. 1,273,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,525. DaVita has a twelve month low of $98.55 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average of $120.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DaVita by 4.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 2.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

